Some Kotaku and Insider Gaming media sources assure that the saga Far Cry could be back soon. According to them, the seventh numbered installment is already being prepared, as well as a title that will come on its own. In addition there are already some alleged details.

The same reports state that far cry 7 will use the Snowdrop graphics engine. This was the same used by The Division Y Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hopeand it will be the one that will use Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. It should be noted that the most recent title in the franchise used the Dunia engine.

The sources of these media say that it was the same head of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, who confirmed the existence of these two titles. This would have been at an internal company meeting that happened last week. So far there is no official information.

The other title, which is not 7, will supposedly be a fully competitive multiplayer one. According to descriptions of this Far Cry, the goal will be to extract something from the battlefield. Some data mentions that it will take place in the wild areas of Alaska. Will this state be the next stage of the franchise?

When would these new Far Cry be out?

Along with the information that they are on the way, a tentative date was shared on which they could arrive. Supposedly both will premiere at the same time during the fall-winter 2025 season. So there is still a long time to go before its existence is confirmed.

Source: Ubisoft

The most recent entry in the franchise was farcry 6which took us to the fictional island of Yara. Its reception was relatively good, although many media assured that the franchise needed a change in its gameplay to stay fresh.. Perhaps the seventh installment will arrive to pleasantly surprise us. Are you fans of this saga?

