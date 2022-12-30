And the American CBS Sports website said, quoting sources close to the Saudi club Al-Nasr, that “Ronaldo signed the contract for two and a half seasons.”

The website stated that Ronaldo signed the contract on Friday afternoon, while Al-Nasr club is expected to officially announce the deal within hours.

During the past hour, Saudi local media reported the news of Ronaldo signing the Saudi victory, while Al-Nasr fans called on Twitter for the club to make an official disclosure.

The deal ends a brief free agency period for the 37-year-old, whose contract with Manchester United was terminated last month.

In recent weeks, media reports expected that the two parties would conclude an agreement, which is expected to last until June 2025.

Ronaldo became a free player after his contract with Manchester United was terminated last month, after which speculation arose about the player’s approval of a generous offer from the Saudi victory.