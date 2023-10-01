Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Split

A report about moderator Jan Böhmermann’s salary could cause dissatisfaction among contributors. © Henning Kaiser/dpa

The ZDF pays its presenter more than its own director, writes Die Welt. Many fee payers might not find this funny at all. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Deeply sad is the lament about the allegedly inadequate financial resources of the public broadcasting system, which their representatives constantly make on their lips. The demand from politicians is that more money will have to flow from 2025 onwards. The good news: Fortunately, things can’t be that bad for the broadcasters, at least if the figures that the newspaper “Die Welt” just revealed about the salary of ZDF satirist Jan Böhmermann are correct: 650,000 euros plus the station pays its busy presenter per year.

Report about Böhmermann’s salary causes a stir – twice as much as the ZDF director

That would be almost twice what the ZDF director or the Federal Chancellor earn. Not to mention the fee payers who, with their fees, largely involuntarily finance the entertainer’s illustrious work in “ZDF Magazin Royale”, including the dismantling of decent civil servants such as the head of the authorities, Arne Schönbohm, who was fired by Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser as a result of false accusations.

Of course, you can take all of this with a lot of humor, according to the motto: Böhmermann’s salary negotiation skills seem to be more pronounced than the satirical talent of the model leftist, who prefers to wave his moral index finger at the rich people he doesn’t like (and in front of Friedrich Merz, his Union and all the other “Nazis with substance”).

Böhmermann – fee payers could stop laughing

The stupid thing: Many compulsory fee payers have not been able to laugh at Böhmermann’s jokes for a long time – and their amusement is probably even less about using their own scarce money to make a public salon socialist rich and then brush themselves off from him or into some corner to be placed. This, marvels financial blogger Mario Lochner, is actually a good Böhmermann satire for a change.

A comment by Georg Anastasiadis