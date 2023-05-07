In the first three months of 2023, human rights violations against the elderly reached 202,300 records across the country, according to data from the National Ombudsman for Human Rights, maintained by the Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship (MDHC) of the federal government.

The number is 97% higher compared to the same period in 2022, when 102,800 violations were recorded. The folder considers, however, that the numbers may involve a smaller number of individuals, as a complaint can be registered about more than one violation.

The National Secretariat for the Rights of the Elderly person attributes the increase in data to the Dial 100 dissemination work.

The service operates daily, 24 hours a day, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Calls can be made from all over Brazil through direct and free dialing, from any fixed or mobile telephone terminal, simply by dialing 100.

Dial 100 can also receive complaints via WhatsApp, through the number (61) 99611-0100.