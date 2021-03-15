B.Unhealth Minister Jens Spahn has suspended all corona vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astra-Zeneca in Germany. This concerns first and second vaccinations, announced the CDU politician on Monday. This is a professional and not a political decision on the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute after new reports of thrombosis of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination.

“It happened very rarely,” says Spahn. So far there have been seven reported cases that could be related to a venous thrombosis, with over 1.6 million vaccinations in Germany now. “We are all very aware of the importance of this decision,” added Spahn. How many vaccinations are now canceled remained open.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide “whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health. France and Italy are also suspending vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine as a precaution. The French President Emmanuel Macron and the Italian Medicines Agency announced on Monday.

The federal government initially waived the suspension of the Astra-Zeneca vaccinations after Denmark took this step on Thursday. Copenhagen had referred to several cases of severe blood clots after vaccination with the vaccine. This was followed by Norway, Iceland and the EU countries Bulgaria, Ireland and on Sunday evening the Netherlands. Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg suspended the use of a certain Astra-Zeneca batch, Romania stopped the use of another batch.

Astra-Zeneca: Scientifically proven safety

The British-Swedish pharmaceutical company reassured the safety of the vaccine on Monday, which has been scientifically proven. A spokesman pointed to the very low number of thrombosis incidents after vaccinations. “A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca’s Covid vaccine in the EU and Great Britain has found no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, thrombosis in the leg veins or thrombocytopenia, in any age group, in none Gender, in no batch and in no country. “

So far there have been 37 incidents among the 17 million people who have been vaccinated. “This is much less than would be expected in the general population and it is similar to other approved Covid vaccines,” adds Astra-Zeneca. In the clinical tests, too, the number of thrombosis cases was lower than in the comparison group.

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the University of Oxford’s Vaccine Research Group, made a similar statement. Pollard told the BBC that there was “very reassuring evidence that there has been no increase in blood clot phenomena here in the UK, where most of the doses in Europe have been used to date”.

In the UK, nearly 25 million people have received their primary vaccination since December, more than half with the Oxford / Astra-Zeneca active ingredient. The number of corona infections, serious illnesses and deaths has now fallen dramatically. The so-called seven-day incidence, at less than 60 per 100,000 inhabitants, has been well below the level in Germany for a few days.