From: Patrick Mayer

An online portal reports alleged heavy losses by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv, on the other hand, hardly comments on soldiers killed.

Gaza – Benjamin Netanyahu has not been allowed to give interviews to the Israeli press for years. The documentation shown in the ARD media library “Benjamin Netanyahu – The media professional and the power” impressively shows how Netanyahu at times waged a real feud with critical media.

In the War in Israell and in the Gaza Strip it is striking: The Israeli army accompanies Western journalists to the Gaza Strip, where Hamas is said to be on the run.

War in Israel: Tel Aviv remains silent about losses in the Israeli army

Only success reports are shown. Like the capture of the parliament in Gaza City, documented with a photo of more confident victory Israeli soldiers. Some people wear the typical mitznefet. “Remember when they said we wouldn’t invade Gaza? We invaded. They said we would not go to the outskirts of Gaza City. We did it. They said we would not go to Al-Shifa Hospital. We went in,” the Israeli prime minister said in a pathetic video message on Wednesday (November 15).

Own losses? Netanyahu is silent on this. Hardly anything is heard about this from Tel Aviv. No dead and wounded Israelis in battle? Can that really be? After military experts unanimously predicted bloody urban warfare in Gaza?

Jerusalem, November 1: Hundreds attended the funeral of Sergeant Lavi Lifshitz. The 20-year-old was killed in fighting with Hamas in Gaza. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The indications are increasing in mid-November that too Israel has to cope with significant losses, while those among the Palestinian civilian population are also high as a result of the bombing. Like this for example Military Watch Magazine According to reports, the Israelis allegedly lost 88 armored vehicles in five days as they advanced into Gaza.

War in Israel: Has the Israeli army lost dozens of tanks in Gaza?

The online portal relies on unspecified satellite images of Gaza. At times, 383 Israeli tanks and other military vehicles such as bulldozers could be seen via satellite in the narrow coastal strip. The information cannot be independently verified.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

Videos and photos from social networks also showed how the terrorist militia was able to take out isolated Israeli tanks. For example, explosives would supposedly be attached to tanks such as the Merkava or Namer in order to neutralize their active protection systems before the vehicles were fired at with anti-tank rifles such as the feared Soviet RPG-7.

War in Israel: Video of heavily damaged tank near X

For example, there is a video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that supposedly shows a badly damaged Israeli tank after an operation in Gaza. In this case too, the location and time of the recordings cannot be independently verified. Local media reports loudly Military Watch Magazine further that the Israeli armored brigade commander, Colonel Sheldag Zior, was killed in action.

Zior is said to be the highest-ranking Israeli army officer to die in fighting with the radical Islamist Hamas. This report is also circulating at X, which Tel Aviv has not yet commented on (as of November 15th). News agencies, on the other hand, are increasingly seeing photos of funerals for soldiers killed in Gaza.

Israel’s losses in the war with Hamas: funerals between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

One example is the November 1 burial of 20-year-old Sergeant Lavi Lifshitz in Jerusalem. Press photographers also attended the funeral of 19-year-old Sergeant Lavi Lifshitz on November 2nd in Herzliya (near Tel Aviv). And on November 3, hundreds, perhaps thousands, gathered at a Jerusalem cemetery for the funeral of 42-year-old soldier Urya Mash. All three soldiers are said to have died in the war against the Palestinian Hamas in Gaza.

The examples are increasing. Already on November 1st, among other things world live reports that on October 31, nine Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack on their vehicle. Nine dead, only in one attack.

Israel’s losses in the war with Hamas: Benjamin Netanyahu only talks about successes

As recently as October 15, the Israeli army announced that 279 soldiers had been killed within eight days since Hamas’ treacherous attack. Many of them were murdered by Hamas terrorists in their border posts in the early morning of October 7th. However, it is not known in the confusion how many young women and men in the army are now dead. Netanyahu prefers to talk about military successes. (pm)