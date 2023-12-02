Home page politics

The Israeli army has resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip against the Islamist Hamas after the ceasefire. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

The war in the Gaza Strip continues after the end of the ceasefire. Both sides fight relentlessly. According to a media report, Israel is receiving military support. The overview.

Gaza/Tel Aviv – According to media reports, the Israeli military continued to massively attack targets of the Islamist Hamas and other terrorist groups in the southern Gaza Strip during the night. According to Israeli media reports, heavy fighting was reported from the south of the sealed-off coastal area.

They concentrated on the area around Khan Yunis. It was said that parts of the Hamas leadership were in the city. After the end of the week-long break in fighting, Hamas said it fired rockets at the center of Israel for the first time the day before. According to Israeli figures, around 10,000 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel since the Gaza War began.

Fierce fighting also in southern Gaza

As the newspaper “The Times of Israel” reported that night, citing residents of the sealed-off Gaza Strip, the Israeli military dropped leaflets in the town of Khan Yunis urging residents to flee to Rafah in the south. Israel’s army says it has attacked hundreds of targets in the north and south of the Gaza Strip since the end of the ceasefire.

According to the army, areas with explosive traps were targeted, as well as tunnel shafts, launch pads and Hamas command centers. Targets in the north, but also targets in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip were attacked. The information could not be independently verified.

Report: US supplied Israel with bunker-busting bombs

According to one report, the United States supplied Israel with 100 bunker buster bombs and tens of thousands of other weapons for the war. As the US newspaper “Wall Street Journal” reported, citing US officials, Israel alone was provided with 100 bunker buster bombs following the unprecedented Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7th. The delivery of additional weapons and ammunition, including around 15,000 bombs and 57,000 artillery shells, began shortly after the Hamas attack on Israel and has continued in recent days.

Israel’s army fights “as long as necessary”

According to a spokesman, Israel’s army has not set a time limit for the Gaza war. “We are determined to fight Hamas for as long as it takes,” Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, adding: “We have no other choice.” Conricus once again reiterated his country’s war goal of completely destroying the terrorist organization so that it no longer poses a threat to Israel in the future.

The spokesman was reacting to media reports that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had allegedly spoken in his recent talks with the Israeli leadership of three weeks that Israel had to continue the war at its current level. Israeli media reported that Blinken was not sure whether Israel would have the international support to continue fighting with the same intensity as before the ceasefire.

Hostage’s body recovered

Israel’s military says it has recovered the body of an Israeli who was kidnapped to Gaza. She was recently discovered and brought back to Israel, the army said on Friday evening. The dead man was identified on Wednesday. According to media reports, terrorists kidnapped the 27-year-old and around 240 other people to the Gaza Strip on October 7th. He had therefore visited the Supernova Festival with friends.

An Israeli military spokesman also confirmed the deaths of four more hostages from the Islamist Hamas. According to media reports, the bodies are still in the Gaza Strip. The military continues to seek more information on the condition of the remaining hostages remaining in the Gaza Strip, the spokesman said.

Israel assumes there are still 137 hostages

An Israeli government spokesman had previously said that 137 hostages were still being held in the Gaza Strip. It was initially unclear whether the dead were included. He gave the number on Friday evening at 136, including 17 women and children. Since the start of the war against Hamas, Israeli ground forces have already recovered several Israeli bodies from the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians: Aid deliveries to Gaza stopped

According to Palestinian and Egyptian sources, no aid deliveries have arrived in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire expired. Security sources said on Friday that Egypt was ready to provide assistance. However, this is not possible because of the Israeli bombing raids in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians assess the damage after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. © Mohammed Talatene/dpa

Meanwhile, Israel wants to get rid of the representative of the UN emergency relief office Ocha for the Palestinian territories, Lynn Hastings. The Israeli authorities have informed them that Hastings’ visa, which expires in December, will not be extended, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

During the Gaza war, Israel repeatedly expressed its displeasure with Hastings. Ocha, in turn, had repeatedly criticized the inadequate access for humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The United Nations depends on cooperation with Israel in order to be able to bring as many supplies as possible to the war zone.

Fierce fighting in the Gaza Strip continues, as do diplomatic efforts for a new ceasefire. The Islamist Hamas has called for solidarity demonstrations worldwide.