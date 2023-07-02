Home page World

Shots erupted in the US city of Baltimore. Several people were injured. © IMAGO/Kyle Mazza

In the US city of Baltimore, shots were fired on the sidelines of an event with hundreds of visitors. Several people are injured.

Baltimore – In the coastal city of Baltimore in the east of the USA According to the police, there was a shooting incident on Sunday night (July 2nd) with numerous injuries. A reporter from the station Fox Baltimore reported, with reference to information from the emergency services, of a total of 29 people who had been taken to hospitals.

Shots in Baltimore: Several injured – reports of deaths

There is also talk of four dead. The police initially did not have any confirmed numbers of injuries or deaths. According to witnesses, 20 to 30 shots were heard, as reported by the US news channel.

The shots occurred in the Brooklyn Homes district in the south of the metropolis. According to the media, hundreds of people had previously come together there for an annual celebration called “Brooklyn Day”. It is unclear whether it was a one-sided attack or an exchange of fire. The police are investigating. A school event was recently shot in Virginia. (asc/dpa)