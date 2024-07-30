Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew in a Russian Tu-160 M nuclear bomber in February. Two months later, the same plane crashed after takeoff. © Montage: Dmitriy Azarov/imago-images

Reports of the crash of a Tu-160M ​​are causing concern in Russia. Two months previously, Putin himself is said to have been sitting in the strategically important nuclear bomber.

Moscow – The strategic supersonic bomber Tupolev Tu-160M ​​is an integral part of Russia’s nuclear triage. President Wladimir Putin In February, he was able to see for himself the Russian showpiece and flew as a co-pilot in the nuclear bomber. According to reports, the same bomber crashed two months later shortly after takeoff near the Russian city of Kazan. Military bloggers see the nuclear power of the Russian Federation in the middle of the Ukraine War weakened.

Russian nuclear bomber “Blackjack” crashed – two months ago Putin flew with

The Telegram channel “VChK-OGPU” published information last week about the incident, which is said to have occurred on April 11. The channel is followed by over a million people on Telegram. As the US portal Newsweek reported that VChK-OGPU is suspected of having links with Russian security agencies. The military bloggers published a letter from the research and development facility “Temp” to President Putin describing the incident.

“A fire in one of the engines and its subsequent destruction (…) led to damage and fires in the remaining three engines and the aircraft. Fortunately, there were no injuries,” quoted Newsweek from the letter written in Russian. The bomber in question (No. 801) was the same one in which the Russian President took part in a half-hour test flight in February. However, the authenticity of the letter cannot be independently verified.

Russian nuclear bomber Tu-160 M crashed – could have triggered “nuclear Armageddon”

“It is a new machine, many things are new. It is easier to control. It is reliable,” Putin said of the Tu-160M ​​after its test flight in February. The test flight was also a demonstration of power in the ongoing Ukraine war. The bomber is the further development of the Tu-160, which has been in service since 1987. According to the Russian news agency Cup The Tu-160M ​​is equipped with advanced armament and electronic warfare systems as well as radio electronics based on the latest instrumentation technology. Due to the swing wings, the bombers were nicknamed the “White Swan” – the NATO However, the supersonic aircraft was given a different code name: Blackjack.

“It is obvious that on February 22, 2024, the flight of the Tu-160M ​​No. 801 aircraft with the President and Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces on board could have ended in a terrible tragedy that served as a trigger for a global nuclear Armageddon,” the letter continues. This could mean the consequences for the conflict between Russia and NATO in the context of the Ukraine war if the bomber had crashed two months earlier and with Putin on board.

Engine defects? Russia probably concerned about nuclear triage after bomber incident

According to information from military bloggers, the Kremlin holds the Russian engine manufacturer United Engine Corporation responsible for the malfunction, which failed to adequately maintain the aircraft in question. As a result, the letter continues, there is “a potential risk of compromising the combat readiness of a significant portion of the Tu-160M ​​strategic bombers.”

The Blackjack bombers are a central component of Russia’s nuclear triad, which is intended to create a balance of nuclear deterrence with NATO. In this framework, nuclear weapons must be able to be fired from land, submarines and the air in order to be able to react to a nuclear first strike in any case. If further deficiencies arise in Putin’s nuclear bombers, part of the nuclear triad may not be fully operational. (fd)