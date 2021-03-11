NAfter Denmark, Norway is also suspending vaccinations with the vaccine from the British-Swedish company Astra-Zeneca until further notice. The Norwegian health institute FHI announced on Thursday after the Danish authorities had announced a similar step a few hours earlier.

After the report of a death in Denmark in connection with a blood clot after vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine, one wanted to wait for information on whether there was a connection between the vaccine and the case, said FHI director responsible for infection control Geir Bukholm at a press conference in Oslo.

Like the Danes before, the Norwegians made it clear that such a connection had not yet been established. As a precaution, however, the vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca agent are interrupted while the examinations are ongoing, said Bukholm. However, this break does not mean that vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca product are advised against in the future. How long the interruption should last is unclear. In Denmark it is provisionally valid for 14 days.

So far, around 122,000 people in Norway have received the Astra Zeneca fabric. The FHI asks you not to worry unnecessarily. If a link between the vaccine and blood clots is found, it would be an extremely rare side effect, it said in a release from the authorities.

Pure precaution

Denmark had suspended vaccinations with the vaccine from the British-Swedish company Astra-Zeneca on Thursday afternoon. The reason for this are reports of severe cases of blood clots in people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the Danish health administration announced on Thursday. The European pharmaceutical authorities had initiated an investigation of the vaccine against the background. One report relates to a death in Denmark. At this point in time, however, it was not yet possible to determine whether there was a connection between the vaccine and the blood clots.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed to reporters in front of a hospital in Herlev, Denmark that the administration of the Astra Zeneca vaccine would be paused. This news is annoying because one is incredibly dependent on everyone being vaccinated. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke spoke of a precautionary measure, as did the health administration. The incidents should be thoroughly investigated, he wrote on Twitter.

According to the authorities, the stop will initially take 14 days, after which they will see how it goes on. It is important to underline that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is not rejected, but the administration is paused. It is well documented that the drug is both safe and effective. However, one has to respond to reports of possible serious side effects.

Astra-Zeneca was initially reluctant. One is aware of the Danish decision, said a spokesman for the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company. “The safety of the vaccine has been extensively investigated in phase III clinical studies and the data, which have been reviewed by experts, confirm that the vaccine is generally well tolerated,” it said on request.

In the EU country Denmark, with its 5.8 million inhabitants, around 560,000 people have received their first corona vaccination dose so far, and almost 220,000 also their second. So far, around 142,000 people have received the Astra Zeneca fabric. The vaccine from Pfizer / Biontech was used in more than 70 percent of the vaccinations administered to date, and in four percent that from Moderna. The vaccination campaign started more quickly in Denmark than in Germany and most other European countries.