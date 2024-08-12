Reports of Ukrainian Armed Forces Seizing Nuclear Facility in Kursk Region Turned Out to Be Fake

On Sunday, August 11, social networks began to spread mass messages that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) allegedly captured a strategic nuclear facility in the Kursk region. However, these claims turned out to be fake.

In particular, such information was published in the personal account of an Instagram user (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), but the post was subsequently deleted. As confirmation of the information provided, the user provided a 15-second video recording, which partially showed a man in a camouflage suit with a medical mask on his elbow, standing against the background of a military facility.

The video was accompanied by an excerpt from the song Clubbed to Death by Rob Dougan, which became the soundtrack to the film The Matrix in 1999. The footage was also superimposed with a caption in Ukrainian, announcing the seizure of control of a strategic nuclear facility in the Kursk region.

In fact, the video being circulated has nothing to do with Russia – it was removed in September 2020 in Ukraine, namely in the Golovanevsky district of the Kirovograd region, at the local museum of the Strategic Missile Forces. This institution was created in 2001 on the basis of the former underground command post of the 309th missile regiment of the 46th missile division of the 43rd missile army, which was armed with silo-based RT-23/SS-24 Molodets ICBMs. In particular, the footage shows a launch site with a silo launcher, an underground command post and above-ground utility rooms. The recording was probably shared by one of the museum visitors, and the man in camouflage with a medical mask is none other than a tour guide, partially observing the measures taken as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It is worth noting that some Ukrainian users, judging by screenshots with comments under the video, took the post with irony. “Now we’re a nuclear power again,” one of them jokingly noted. “Seriously, are they doing it?” another asked.

Claims that the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured a strategic nuclear facility in the Kursk region were not disseminated in the media.

The material was prepared with the participation of the anti-fake resource “Lapsha Media”.