The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region denied information about a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery

Information about the fire at the Afipsky oil refinery is not true. The Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reported this in its Telegram-channel.

“The disseminated information about the fire at the Afipsky Oil Refinery is not reliable,” the Operational Headquarters reported.

It was previously reported that the first explosion was heard at about 02:30 on June 20 in the sky above the village of Afipsky; in total, they counted four to five explosions. According to preliminary data, the air defense system shot down several drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Later, information about a fire at the Afipsky Oil Refinery spread on Telegram channels.