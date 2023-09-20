Road fines, flurry of cancellations worth thousands of euros. And the Justices of the Peace condemn Municipalities and Provinces

Flurry of cancellations of tickets, injunctions and notices for… traffic fines. From the Islands, through the South to Central Italy, the Justices of the Peace do not give discounts to Prefectures, Provinces and Municipalities. After a 2023 full of appeals accepted by the Judges the lawyer Cristiano Ceriello, legal manager of the consumer association “Defence of Consumers and Taxpayers”, launches the appeal to check what is notified by the Concessionaires to the Collection of Taxes. From Palermo, passing through Campania, Puglia, Lazio and the capital, the Judges are cancellation of thousands of euros of requests from Prefectures, Provinces and Municipalities who, in truth, do not even know how to prove their right to collectprecisely when you go before the Justice of the Peace.

“We are often faced with reports that have never been received, even copies of the alleged notifications are not even brought to the hearing, or in some cases the organization is not even constituted – as the lawyer reiterates. Cristiano Ceriello – despite the presence of bills and injunctions for thousands of euros which, however, must be contested within thirty days, under penalty of having to pay amounts not owed”.

In short, right now that the Government is preparing to tighten administrative sanctions by reforming the Highway Code, Consumer and Taxpayer Defense is raising the alarm: safety is right, it is right that those who make mistakes pay, but when the sums are not due it is necessary to oppose and, indeed, it is now clear that some of the requests are unfounded, null, illegitimate and the entities are also condemned to pay the legal costs that clearly, they will always be borne by us taxpayers since they are Public Administrations.

But beware of foreclosures – also recalls Dr. Pasquale Di Carluccio, president of the association – seizures of current accounts are becoming more and more frequent, to the detriment of taxpayers and savers, especially now that the dealers have resumed collection.

