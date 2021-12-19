Leaks and documents published by the New York Times show that US air operations in Afghanistan alone have killed at least 188 civilians since 2018 alone. Gl Usa: “They were often used as human shields”

Wrong information, wrong targets, years of civilian deaths with little or no accountability.

This is what emerges from a series of Pentagon documents released in the form of leaks and published in the New York Times, which describe a world of inefficiencies but also of complicity, in the American administration, against the collateral victims of military actions. The examples are often chilling: at 3 am on July 19, 2016, US special operations forces bombed what they believed to be three ISIS “staging areas” on the outskirts of Tokhar, northern Syria. At the time, they reported 85 fighters killed, but in reality they hit homes far from the front line, where simple farmers and their families had gone at night to take refuge from the bombing and shooting. According to these documents, more than 120 villagers were killed.

In November 2015, US special forces spotted a man dragging what they believed to be a military launch post, “a defensive fighting position” of ISIS. The decision was to strike, and a building was demolished in Ramadi, Iraq. The military review process later found that it was in fact “a short person”, presumably a child – who died in the airstrike. Tragedy that obviously repeated itself also in the Donald Trump season, not only during the Barack Obama administration. For example, in early 2017 in Iraq, an alleged car bomb was hit in the Wadi Hajar neighborhood of Mosul. Again, a review following the operation revealed that in their blue (not green) Opel Astra station wagon there were no bombs, there was a man named Majid Mahmoud Ahmed, with his wife and two children, who fled. from the fighting in the West Mosul area. They were killed along with three other innocent civilians.

In all, the NYt obtained confidential military assessments of more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties in Iraq. The documents tell of intelligence errors, hastily chosen targets, and ultimately a picture profoundly in contrast with the “intelligent warfare” that was to be credited by the use of high-precision drones, and b, b of the latest generation. Also striking is the opacity and the lack of transparency of the entire process, decision-making and intelligence, or even of the ex post review of operations.

Barack Obama, whose administration is inevitably at the heart of these events called that series of operations in the Middle East “the most precise air campaign in history”. but things seem to have gone very differently. Although perhaps the most disastrous operation of all, from the point of view of civilian casualties, took place in 2019, in the full presidency of Trump, with dozens of civilian victims in Syria. Here the attack was carried out by a top secret special forces attack cell, called Talon Anvil, whose work has often been questioned and has come to the attention of intelligence, including European ones. The Pentagon has announced the opening of a formal investigation into this specific case. But it is an occasion that – according to the documents that emerge – appears to be more the exception than the rule.

The Central Command of the US armed forces replied that “even with the best technology in the world, errors occur, based on incomplete information or misinterpretations of the information available. And we try to learn from those mistakes. We work diligently to avoid such damage. We examine every credible instance. And we regret every loss of innocent lives ”. But obviously this will not be enough to placate a cross-cutting political controversy. The minimization of “collateral victims”, the US says, had and also has an ideological presupposition: the belief that these victims are used “to fuel the ideological hatred espoused by our enemies in post 9/11 conflicts and to enhance the recruitment of the next generation. of violent extremists “.

According to military calculations, 1,417 civilians have died in air strikes in the campaign against Isis in Iraq and Syria, and since 2018 alone, US air operations have killed at least 188 civilians in Afghanistan. But these are calculations that according to the NYT could be approximated by default, given the lack of transparency of the entire review process. The US Armed Forces Command explains that Isis fighters “do not show up in large formations, do not fight coalition forces with conventional tactics and use geography and terrain in ways that do not in any way favor easily targeting solutions. Furthermore, they often and deliberately use civilians as human shields and do not subscribe to anything remotely similar to the law on armed conflicts to which we subscribe. ” This helps to understand the dynamics of many of the errors that have occurred. Certainly not the opacity of the whole process.

The documents identify children killed or injured in 27% of cases; but according to data reconstructed by the New York Times, with field surveys, this percentage would actually be 62 percent. In 40 percent of the sites visited, survivors were left with significant disabilities, which the military fails to account for in reports.