Israeli Channel 12 said that Israel informed Egypt that it would bomb any trucks carrying aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing.
The United Nations and other relief agencies had held talks with Egypt to send humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, according to a report published by the Associated Press.
The report said that the Egyptian authorities contacted Israel and the United States to secure humanitarian corridors in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli bombing of the Strip.
