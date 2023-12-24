The Times of Israel website said that Tel Aviv is considering the option of not killing both Sinwar and Deif, and granting them immunity of some kind, in order to deport them to another country, in exchange for the release of those detained by Hamas.

The website quoted the Kan Israeli Broadcasting Corporation as saying that unnamed Israeli sources confirmed that the security and political leadership had discussed such an option, although there is no concrete proposal on the table at this time.

Sources considered that such an option should not harm the main goal of the military operation, which is to dismantle Hamas’ leadership and military capabilities.

According to another source, “the transfer of Hamas’ leadership abroad does not conflict with the Israeli war objectives.”

Last Thursday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation revealed that Hamas leader in Gaza, Sinwar, informed the mediators that the movement is ready for an all-for-all deal, after a complete ceasefire.

The Palestinian factions explained that “there is a national decision that there should be no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after the comprehensive cessation of aggression.”

Hamas rejects any further temporary halt to the Israeli military campaign, and says it will only discuss a permanent ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his position that the war will not end unless Hamas is eliminated, all hostages are released, and Gaza does not pose any further threat to Israel.