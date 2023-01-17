To this day, many companies have gone through complicated situations, the clearest example that we have from a few days ago is the Ubisoft, with games canceled and possible layoffs on the horizon. Speaking of this topic, recently a new report has emerged with Microsoftof which it is mentioned that there will be many jobs eliminated.

According to skynews, The latest round of layoffs at the US tech giant could see it cut about 5% of its 220,000-strong workforce, which would equate to about 11,000 positions. Secondly, Bloomberg reports that it intends to eliminate work in various engineering divisions next Wednesday, January 18.

Although the scale of the cuts is unclear, a source said to be familiar with the company’s plans told him the number of layoffs would be significantly higher than other rounds made over the past year. At the time, 1,000 employees were laid off, including staff working for the division Xboxin October of 2022.

It is worth mentioning that the company is starting the year in a somewhat positive way, because in a few more days they will have a new direct with game previews that are forecast for the 2023. However, the absences of titles such as Starfield may worry users who already want a release date.

Via: VGC

editor’s note: Bloomberg is normally a trusted source, so these mass layoffs could take place on the day they would have been set. We’ll see what happens, basically it’s the day after writing this note.