What are the roots of this problem, and is the intention to solve it a reality?

Some families using the US phone company’s products have had issues with parental controls over screen time. Through the “SCREEN TIME” tool, which includes a setting called downtime, this feature aims to allow parents to restrict the use of applications and limit the time a child spends using their Apple devices, iPads and iPods, through the parents’ devices.

Recently, parents have reported that the changes they made have not taken effect, that children are getting extra time on their apps or that they are not facing any restrictions on adult content.

According to experts, it is not clear when the problem first began?, but the Apple discussion page has been carrying several complaints of parental control problems since 2020 until this month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook advises parents to limit their children’s screen time and has previously expressed concerns about children’s technology use.

Commenting on this topic, technology expert Amer Al-Tabash said during his interview with the morning program on Sky News Arabia:

• The absence of parental control is due to the content on the Internet and has nothing to do with the policy approved by “Apple”.

• There are two categories of parental controls, a category on classified content: not suitable for children’s age, and a related category through the “SCREEN TIME” tool.

• “SCREEN TIME” application to monitor the amount of time a child spends on the tablet.

• There is a bug and a loophole in “SCREEN TIME” that allows children to increase the specified time given to them by parents.

• There are reasons for gaps in parental control such as changes in content.

• SCREEN TIME damages sales, which is not in line with Apple’s commercial policy.

• Parents also have a role in the existence of gaps by not adjusting and modifying the application.

• The need to control the devices and determine the times of use and their network to the Internet through modifications by parents.

• Acquisition of some companies providing Internet services for parental control.

• Responsibility for supervision rests primarily on parents.

• Parents should be more intelligent and interactive than their children in the matter of technological development.

• The existence of a technological race between parents and children.