According to Israeli media reports, pro-Iranian Houthi rebels from Yemen have taken control of a freighter in the Red Sea.

Sanaa – The war in Israel apparently has one more venue: Pro-Iranian Houthi rebels from Yemen have hijacked a car freighter in the Red Sea. Israeli media reported this on Sunday (November 19).

The cargo ship is said to belong partly to the British-Israeli businessman Rami Ungar. According to reports, the rebels have taken more than 20 hostages. As the Al-Hadath news channel reports, there is a 22-person crew on board the affected ship “Galaxy Leader”.

An Israeli army spokesman spoke of a “very serious incident with global reach”. Israel said the freighter was on its way from Turkey to India with an international crew on board. Israeli nationals are therefore not on board. He emphasized that it was “not an Israeli ship.”

The Houthi rebels had previously openly threatened Tel Aviv. From now on, all ships in the Red Sea that sail under the Israeli flag, that are owned by Israeli companies or that are operated by Israeli companies are a target, said Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

All countries in the world are called upon to stop sending compatriots to the crews of these ships and to stop doing business with them. The reason for the move is the “Israeli-American aggression” in the Gaza Strip. The Shiite Houthis are allied with Iran and the radical Islamist Hamas, against whom the Israeli army is taking action in Gaza.

Medium-range missiles and combat drones are said to have been repeatedly fired towards Israel from Yemen. The Jewish state’s navy patrols the Red Sea, where Israel has a narrow coastal strip in the far south of the country near the port city of Eilat on the border with Egypt and Saudi Arabia. (pm)

