According to the American “CBS Sports” network, Neymar is the latest star on the radar of Al Hilal Saudi Arabia, noting that a high-level delegation from the club traveled to Paris to find out the Brazilian player’s position on moving to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi team first wanted the services of Lionel Messi, but the latter eventually decided to move to American Inter Miami.

CBS Sports reported:Hilal tempts Neymar to obtain the same benefits that Cristiano Ronaldo receives with the Saudi victory, most notably his obtaining 200 million euros per season.

And she highlighted that Al Hilal is also ready to pay 45 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain to give up Neymar, noting that “negotiations have not yet begun between the two clubs.”

And the American network stated that Saint-Germain officials will agree to any good offer that will be presented to Neymar, whose contract expires in 2025.

Until now, the 31-year-old has not received any significant offer from a European club.