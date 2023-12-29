Father Marcos Díaz Prado was detained by the Nicaraguan police, bringing to four the number of priests arrested in the last 24 hours in the country, exiled Nicaraguan lawyer and researcher Martha Patricia Molina reported this Friday (29).

“The Sandinista police kidnapped Monsignor Marcos Díaz Prado, vicar of the church of Santo Tomás Apostolo, in the port of Corinto”, in the Pacific, wrote Molina, author of the study entitled 'Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church', on her social network account .

According to the researcher, to date there have been no formal accusations against Díaz Prado, from the Diocese of León and Chinandega, in northwest Nicaragua, and “there is no information about his whereabouts”.

Previously, the lawyer had denounced the arrest of Father Fernando Calero, parish priest of Nossa Senhora de Fátima, in the municipality of Rancho Grande, in the department of Matagalpa.

According to the researcher, Calero was “kidnapped by the National Police in his parish” after mentioning the imprisoned bishop Rolando Álvarez, who presides over the diocese of Matagalpa, during a mass.

“There are no formal charges against him and there is no information about his whereabouts,” he explained.

Díaz Prado and Calero join Fathers Carlos Avilés and Héctor Treminio, vicar general and treasurer of the Archdiocese of Managua, respectively, who were arrested on Thursday (28) by the police and civilians.

Previously, last week, authorities arrested Bishop Isidoro Mora, two priests and two seminarians.

Neither the regime nor the National Police confirmed or denied the supposed detention of the priests.

The Nicaraguan cardinal and archbishop of Managua, Leopoldo Brenes, has not yet commented on the arrests.

The exiled auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, who was ordered by Pope Francis to leave Nicaragua in 2019 for security reasons, said he was outraged by the arrest of three priests from the archdiocese of Managua.

Two bishops, six priests and two seminarians in prison

Mora, bishop of the diocese of Siuna, was arrested the day after he also mentioned in a homily Bishop Rolando Álvarez, sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison for crimes considered treason, after refusing to leave his country.

Mora is the second bishop to be arrested in Nicaragua. The first was Álvarez, who on February 10 was sentenced to 26 years and 4 months in prison, had his nationality stripped and his citizenship rights suspended for life for crimes considered treason.

The sentence was handed down one day after Álvarez refused to board a plane that would take him and 222 other Nicaraguan political prisoners to the United States, which provoked the indignation of dictator Daniel Ortega, who in a national broadcast described him as ” arrogant, unbalanced and crazy.”

Relations between the Ortega dictatorship and the Catholic Church were damaged by the expulsion and arrest of priests, the ban on religious activities and the suspension of diplomatic relations between Nicaragua and the Vatican.