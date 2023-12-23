For the Brazilian Association of Port Terminals, tax exemption will bring security to the sector responsible for 26% of GDP

The Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Thursday (Dec 21, 2023) the extension of the Reporto (Tax Regime to Incentive the Modernization and Expansion of the Port Structure) until 2028. The program, which has been extended periodically since 2007, gives tax benefits for investments in port infrastructure, such as the purchase of machinery and equipment. Read the complete of the text (PDF – 98 kB).

In conversation with the Power360the CEO of ABTP (Brazilian Association of Port Terminals), Jesualdo da Silva, said that the extension ensures R$52 billion in investments in privately used and leased terminals in the country's organized ports in 2024 and 2025.

Jesualdo also said that the program strengthens national sovereignty. This is because without tax exemption, companies operating in the segment would reduce their investments in the country, which would impact the sector responsible for 96% of foreign trade and 26% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The Report was the penultimate project voted on in the last session of the Chamber of Deputies. Jesualdo stated that congressmen have always been sensitive to the renewal of tax incentives because they understand the importance of the sector in the flow of national production and the arrival of manufactured products outside the country. The law must be sanctioned by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) next week.

However, it was a difficult year for the implementation of tax benefits due to the government's appetite for sources of revenue and the monopolization of the debate caused by the Tax Reform. The theme of reform even dialogues directly with the extension of the Report.

This is because the incentive was extended until the beginning of the implementation of the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services), a new tax created by the reform, which will unify the IPI, PIS and Cofins and should avoid the “cascading effect” of Brazilian taxation.

“No country in the world taxes investments in infrastructure, they tax the result of that investment. One of the major objectives of the reform was to free capital goods from this taxation.”said Jesualdo.

“A window has opened for us to renew the report for this period that we are calling transition, that is, until the CBS is definitively implemented in the Brazilian tax framework, which will happen from 2027, so the Report will go until 2028. With this signage, legal certainty returns to make projects viable”he declared.

According to Jesualdo, the Report will provide security for the realization of up to R$52 billion in investments for private-use terminals and leased terminals within organized ports in the years 2024 and 2025.