Following the pause caused by Tropical Storm Ileana, the Cañeros de Los Mochis resumed their preseason work in preparation for the start of the 2024-2025 season of the Arco Mexican Pacific League.
This Sunday’s training session at the Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada stadium had 4 new additions, 3 among players and one among the coaching staff.
The players who joined the training sessions are infielder Jorge Rivera and outfielders Brayan Mendoza and José Castro, in addition to coach Víctor ‘Flamingo’ Bojórquez.
Sunday’s practice was in the afternoon, first with the batters’ group, while later the pitchers and catchers worked.
This Monday, the Fuerza Verde will continue its training at Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada, with practice scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.
He was born in Los Mochis, Ahome, Sinaloa, on August 22, 1981. He studied a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Sciences at the Universidad de Occidente, Los Mochis campus, in the 1999-2003 generation. He began his career in journalism in 2002, working for the magazine Diez Deportivo. He was a reporter for radio and print media, and since 2008 he has been part of the sports section of the newspaper EL DEBATE. He has covered local leagues and professional sports such as the Mexican Pacific Baseball League, the Liga de Ascenso de Futbol, the Copa Mx, the Cibacopa, and the Caribbean Series. In amateur sports, he has attended the Pony League Baseball World Series and international soccer tournaments in the United States. He participated in the first Sports Chronicles Forum organized by the Circle of Sports Chroniclers of Los Mochis in the framework of the celebrations of the Day of Freedom of Expression.
See more
#Reporting #Cañeros #Jorge #Rivera #Brayan #Mendoza #José #Castro
Leave a Reply