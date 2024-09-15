Following the pause caused by Tropical Storm Ileana, the Cañeros de Los Mochis resumed their preseason work in preparation for the start of the 2024-2025 season of the Arco Mexican Pacific League.

This Sunday’s training session at the Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada stadium had 4 new additions, 3 among players and one among the coaching staff.

The players who joined the training sessions are infielder Jorge Rivera and outfielders Brayan Mendoza and José Castro, in addition to coach Víctor ‘Flamingo’ Bojórquez.

Sunday’s practice was in the afternoon, first with the batters’ group, while later the pitchers and catchers worked.

This Monday, the Fuerza Verde will continue its training at Chevron Park-Emilio Ibarra Almada, with practice scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m.