His wife reported him sick at work at the sports center, but in reality her husband had been taken away by an arrest team after a police raid. The fitness instructor turned out to be one of seven suspects in a case of abuse of an underage girl. A few days later a summary dismissal followed, but according to the subdistrict court judge this was not justified. The man now receives more than 23,000 euros in compensation.
Thomas Bosman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Reporting #sick #work #turns #lie #employer #discovers #grapevine #man #arrested #arrest #team