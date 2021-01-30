In 2020, the corona crisis led to a drop in earnings on this side of the Atlantic. But in the final quarter many companies surprise – mostly with good numbers. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger and Klaus Schachinger

While the US reporting season is already in full swing, the DAX companies are just getting started with their quarterly figures. There is a positive profit trend on both sides of the Atlantic in the final quarter of 2020, driven primarily by the improved industrial business and rising exports to China. For 2021, there are also signs of a recovery in earnings across the board in the US, with average growth in earnings per share of 24 percent.

According to figures from the market researcher Refinitv, over 86 percent of the companies in the broadly based S & P 500 Index already delivered better numbers than expected for the fourth quarter of 2020. In the technology sector, which is well represented, the proportion of positive surprises is as high as 95 percent.

A striking outlier, however, is the aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which had to report a record loss of twelve billion dollars with its bestseller 737 Max due to the Corona crisis and homemade problems. Sales collapsed by a quarter to $ 58 billion.

The electric car pioneer Tesla also missed expectations with its quarterly profit of $ 900 million. In addition, a vague outlook caused disappointment.

The iPhone company Apple, on the other hand, was able to increase revenues by 21 percent to $ 111 billion in the final quarter and thus posted a three-digit billion figure for the first time in a quarter. At Facebook, sales rose 33 percent to $ 28 billion, and profits by 53 percent to $ 11.2 billion.

Despite the sometimes mixed results, most of the S&P 500 companies that have published their figures so far have exceeded expectations, reports Donner & Reuschel chief economist Carsten Mumm. And this despite the fact that earnings expectations for the final quarter have recently been revised upwards.

Tech stocks benefit

The background to this is the dynamic development of the US economy, from which crisis winners such as the technology, health and online retail sectors, but also many industrial companies, could benefit. In particular, exports to China have recently developed positively, according to Mumm. Robust consumption is also supporting the recovery of the US economy. As a result of the uncertainties about the further development of the Corona crisis, however, the outlook of the companies is still not very meaningful. While the profit expectations of the so-called Corona winners, which exploded in 2020, should normalize again in the coming months, Mumm expects a recovery in cyclical stocks, especially from the industrial and raw materials sectors. “A general trend change in favor of value stocks should not set in,” explains Mumm. “Because technology stocks continue to benefit from the trend towards digitization, which was once again significantly boosted by the Corona crisis.”

For the DAX corporations, too, earnings expectations have recently been revised upwards against the backdrop of rising industrial production. The potential for surprises is therefore limited, especially since capacity bottlenecks were noticeable with logistics service providers or suppliers.

Many companies from Germany are currently benefiting from their strong export orientation. With Siemens, Volkswagen and SAP, three heavyweights from the DAX have already presented preliminary figures. Volkswagen surprised with an operating profit of ten billion euros for 2020, which was almost halved compared to the previous year (19.3 billion), but still exceeded expectations. Thanks to a good final quarter, the software company SAP also achieved its annual targets.