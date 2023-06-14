In the United States, the company Clearview AI collects faces online using artificial intelligence (AI). This data can be used to identify criminals or spies, but what if it falls into the wrong hands? This edition of Reporters+ is the result of an investigation carried out over almost two years by the France 24 investigative office. Produced by Jessica Le Masurier and Romeo Langlois.

New technologies are invading our lives. For the better, but sometimes for the worse.

With facial recognition, on the streets of large cities, more and more surveillance cameras connected to databases are able, thanks to artificial intelligence, to accurately identify the identity of the people filmed.

When it comes to recognizing the perpetrator of a crime, the use of this technology may seem normal. But what happens when facial recognition is at the service of a dictatorship that seeks to control its population or groups of economic or political interests?

The Clearview AI Case

One of the biggest players in this facial recognition sector is called Clearview AI. This company has a branch in the United States, but its methods are highly criticized. In fact, Clearview AI builds its database by collecting everyone’s photos on social media, without any authorization, a method that raises serious ethical issues.

Clearview AI says it aims to collect 100 billion images, or 14 for every person on the planet, with the help of artificial intelligence.

How would you feel if photos of your own face, photos you didn’t even know existed, turned up in this growing database? What if Clearview AI’s powerful facial recognition software fell into the wrong hands? And if it already is? This is the untold story of the Clearview AI firm.