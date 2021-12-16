The annual report of Reporters Without Borders revealed that the number of jailed journalists reached a historical record, with 488 detainees. 46 journalists were assassinated or died practicing their profession, the lowest number in 20 years. Mexico was ranked as the most dangerous country for informants for the third consecutive year.

RSF believes that it is due to “the amplification of an increasingly relentless crackdown on independent reporting.”

Scenarios that, according to the organization, have contributed to the increase in arrests are the return of the military junta to power in Myanmar, the situation in Belarus and the heavy hand of China in Hong Kong around the professionals of this profession.

China is responsible for 127 incarcerations and remains the world’s “largest prison” for journalists. They are followed by Myanmar, with 53 incarcerated; Vietnam with 43; Belarus with 32; and Saudi Arabia with 31.

People protest outside the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington, DC over Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist killed by a team of assassins at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. © Olivier Douliery / AFP

The self-styled Islamic State group is also responsible for much of the arrests, with 28 journalists under its power. They are followed by the Houthi militia from Yemen, with 8, and the Levant Liberation Agency (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) from Syria, with 7.

In addition, two journalists disappeared in the state of Sonora in Mexico. Nothing has been known about Jorge Molotzin Centlal since March 10 and Pablo Felipe Romero, since March 25. RSF ranked the Aztec nation as the most dangerous in the world for journalists for the third year in a row.

The organization also indicated that 65 journalists were kidnapped around the world this year, two more than in 2020. However, only four countries are responsible for this: Syria (44), Iraq (11), Yemen (9) and Mali (1 ).

Sudanese journalists demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the radio station “Hala 96” in the capital, Khartoum. Mujahed Sharaf AL-DEEN SATI AFP

Deaths among journalists hit the lowest toll in 20 years

A total of 46 journalists were killed or lost their lives in conflict zones. This is the lowest figure in 20 years. Mexico, the main danger zone, is responsible for seven fatalities this year. In this way, it equals China as the country with the highest number of victims in the last five years, with 47 each.

Afghanistan ranked second on this list, with six dead. Journalists were more exposed to danger after the Taliban returned to power. All the murders perpetrated in this country were carried out by the self-proclaimed Islamic State under “total impunity”, the entity denounces.

Meanwhile, the armed conflict in Yemen has claimed four victims this year, as have mafia-related conflicts in India.

RSF revealed that three out of every five murdered journalists died in countries that are not officially at war. The European Union signed its deadliest year since 2015, after the assassinations of the Greek Giorgos Karaivaz, who was investigating police corruption in his country, and the Dutch Peter R. de Vries, a specialist in organized crime.

For RSF, “as soon as a journalist takes an interest in troublesome issues and organized crime, particularly at the local level, he risks a cold-blooded execution.”

And he added that “all this in a situation of almost total impunity and the absence of courageous reforms by successive governments”, something that generates “a spiral of violence that seems to never stop.”

Harassment against women in the trade

Of the 488 journalists who were jailed in 2021, 60 are women. This represents 12.3% of the total, the highest number ever recorded by the organization. It should be noted that four years ago, the number of imprisoned women journalists made up 6.6% of the total.

RSF said it had never seen so many female journalists arrested and that the total number of 60 represents a third more than in 2020. © Yasin Akgul / AFP

Although the presence of women in the profession is greater, the general secretary of RSF, Christophe Deloire, said that the increase is also due to the fact that “in some countries they have been prominent figures of the protest, as is the case in Belarus, where there are more women journalists detained than men. ”

“These figures are symptomatic of the end of the traditional patriarchal tolerance of the Belarusian authorities, outweighed by the preponderant role of women in post-electoral movements,” RSF noted.

As for the murders this year, 4 of the 46 were women, double the number in 2020 and the highest number since 2017. These are three Afghans who died in two attacks claimed by the Islamic State and a Yemeni woman who died after the explosion of a car bomb in Aden.

With EFE