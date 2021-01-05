Reporters Without Borders International (RSF) has called on British authorities to release WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“We welcome the decision of the British court to reject the request to extradite Assange to the United States. However, we regret that the court did not come out unequivocally in favor of freedom of the press and protection of journalism, ”reads a statement published on website organization on Monday 4 January.

The statement notes that the organization does not agree with the judge’s assessment that the case is not political in nature and does not concern journalism and freedom of speech.

“RSF again calls for the immediate release of Assange and will continue to monitor the progress of the proceedings,” the message says.

Earlier on Monday, a London court refused to extradite Assange to the United States. As the judge noted, the journalist is highly likely to commit suicide in an American prison.

In turn, the US Department of Justice announced that it was disappointed with London’s refusal to extradite Assange and announced plans to challenge this decision.

At the same time, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he would offer political asylum to Julian Assange in his country.

In 2019, Washington indicted Assange on 18 counts, including violating the espionage law and conspiring to hack into a government computer. The journalist faces 175 years in prison.

Assange is currently in a London prison, where he was taken after he was handed over to the authorities by the Ecuadorian embassy. The journalist has been hiding there since 2012.