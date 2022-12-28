According to Reporters Without Borders, almost 80 percent of the journalists killed were deliberately murdered. Mexico is the most dangerous country for media workers for the fourth year in a row, and Ukraine is also included this year.

A journalist with a protective helmet in his luggage in front of the Ukrainian-Polish border: Ukraine is one of the most dangerous countries for media workers this year. Image: dpa

IAccording to Reporters Without Borders, at least 59 media workers worldwide have been killed in connection with their work this year. As the organization announced on Wednesday in Berlin, almost 80 percent of them were specifically murdered: “They had to lose their lives just because they were fighting to inform people about grievances in their country.”

Mainly local journalists murdered

For the fourth year in a row, Mexico is the most dangerous country for media workers. At least eleven journalists were murdered there in 2022 because of their work. It is mostly local journalists who report on sensitive political issues such as organized crime and are shot in cold blood for it. In half a dozen other cases of murder, “Reporters Without Borders” has not yet been able to prove a connection with the journalistic activities of the victims.

According to the information, Ukraine was one of the most dangerous countries for media workers this year for the first time since 2014, with eight media workers killed. The Russian war of aggression meant that more journalists on foreign assignments died this year than at any time in years. As an example, Reporters Without Borders cited the case of French journalist Frédéric Leclerc-Imhof, whose vehicle was hit by shrapnel while accompanying a humanitarian evacuation.