The ‘false positives’ scandal is one of the deadliest episodes of the conflict in Colombia. In the 2000s, the Colombian military murdered thousands of innocent civilians, posing as guerrillas or criminals to increase the “body count” of military operations. The victims were young people from poor families, lured by false promises of employment. Today, the families continue to fight for truth and justice.

For two years, France 24’s Pascale Mariani investigated this national scandal by following a mother, whose son was murdered in 2008, in her search for justice.

This report tells the tragic story of Doris Tejada who, with the help of the Mothers of False Positives collective, searches for the body of her son, shot to death in 2008 at the age of 26. Tejada wants to know the truth and clings to the hope of getting justice one day.

In 2019, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which emerged from the 2016 Peace Agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas, took on the case of extrajudicial executions. But the families continue to press for justice. Their motto is “who gave the order?” They accuse the then president Álvaro Uribe of being the main responsible. But will the Special Jurisdiction for Peace ever put him in the dock?

A report by Pascale Mariani and Juan Orozco, with the collaboration of Laura Chará, Adelaida Pardo and Camilo Orozco