





War in Ukraine: mental health at stake.

In this edition of Reporters we address the impact of war on the mental health of the Ukrainian population, especially military personnel fighting on the front. The conflict already leaves consequences such as post-traumatic stress and anxiety, while society faces difficulties in addressing these problems due to the Soviet heritage. Despite the efforts, the authorities struggle to overcome the traumas and continue providing support in both the civil and military spheres. Reporting by Catalina Gómez Ángel, Ricardo García Vilanova, Illya Dyadik, Anton Pechenkin, Orest Haladzun and Pouya Parsa Magham.