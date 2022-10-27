The US is facing the worst public health crisis of the 21st century. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021 there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the country, of which 66% are due to the consumption of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid fifty times stronger than heroin and a hundred times more powerful than morphine, especially dangerous because it goes directly into the blood and a very small dose can be fatal.

Our correspondent, Mamen Sala, shows in this report an x-ray of the situation of the consumption of opioids and opiates in the United States, and how some projects in New York have focused on preventing overdose and reducing consumption on public roads.

