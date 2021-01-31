‘Warp Speed’ is the ambitious vaccination operation that the United States tried to carry out under the administration of Donald Trump. Its name derives from the famous series ‘Voyage to the Stars’ (Star Trek) and means ‘maximum speed’ since its initial objective was to immunize 20 million people between mid-December and January 1. After meeting the date, the goals were not reached. In this Reporters we will know the reason for the ruling and the reason for the politicization of this operation.

Donald Trump was one of the world leaders who dismissed the Covid-19 pandemic until he was affected by the disease in the final stretch of his re-election campaign.

His management of the health crisis was widely criticized. The United States is the nation most affected by the disease with more than 26 million accumulated cases and almost 440,000 deaths.

So when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Covid-19 vaccine made by the duo Pfizer-BioNTech (first) and Moderna (days later), Trump capitalized on that as a victory by see its promise of having a drug against the virus fulfilled before the end of 2020.

An operation with great logistical challenges

Operation ‘Warp Speed’ focused its main objective on coordinating the transport of vaccines to all corners of the country. A logistical challenge of great magnitude that required the participation of laboratories, the Army and public and private courier companies.

In fact, the plan required an investment of approximately 10 billion dollars, where a good part of the resources went to the courier company Federal Express.

Trump, in order to make the population forget his initial skepticism about the pandemic, made ‘Warp Speed’ part of his political campaign, constantly repeating that vaccines “would make the pandemic a bad memory.”

“The generic vaccine was produced in less than 9 months, on behalf of the entire nation I thank everyone who is here today and who was involved in this extraordinary American project. Moncef Slaoui? Where is Moncef? ”Trump said in one of his speeches.

Moncef Slaoui, is an American scientist of Moroccan origin known among epidemiologists as one of the best in his specialty.

Despite not agreeing with the administration of Donald Trump, he decided to work on it under the argument that “it was much more important to help discovery, development and accelerate the process that would lead to the vaccine.” Incorporating the army into the plan was his idea.

However, he is not without concern about the political management that the program assumed.

Despite the disbursement of money, and the massive participation of the Armed Forces, some centers did not receive vaccines in the estimated period.

As a result, the program only vaccinated (to date) a quarter of the initial goal set, causing disappointment among many Americans.