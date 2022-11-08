





16:17 US Midterm Elections: Meeting Voters Along the Mississippi River © France 24

France 24 takes you on a journey through the heartland of America, from the Midwest to the South, for a closer look at the issues that could decide the crucial midterm elections on November 8. Our reporter Fanny Allard met with Americans in cities along the Mississippi River to hear her thoughts on issues that will influence the election, including police reform, guns, abortion, the economy, and climate change. .