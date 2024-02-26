Located one hour from Madrid, the Toledo Training Command is one of the largest military training centers in Europe. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians who have volunteered to go to the front are training there as part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), created in October 2022. Spain is one of the main suppliers of the European Union, since it has trained 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

As the war in Ukraine enters its third year, the Ukrainian military is seeking 500,000 more soldiers to make up for losses on the battlefield and relieve exhausted troops. But this petition faces political opposition in kyiv: a controversial bill on mobilization has been blocked in Parliament for several weeks.

However, Ukrainian civilians continue to volunteer to serve their country. Most have no military experience. To train them, kyiv can count on the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), a training program created by the bloc in October 2022. Some 35,000 soldiers have already been trained in one of the 24 countries that participate in the mission.

A France 24 team visited a participating training center in Spain. The Toledo military academy welcomes a contingent of 200 future Ukrainian soldiers every five weeks. These men and women come from all walks of life: some are farmers, some factory workers, some executives. Although they are sometimes disoriented by their new surroundings, they are eager to learn techniques that will allow them to survive on the front lines.

Five weeks of training to learn everything

Spanish instructors have only five weeks to teach the basics of shooting, urban combat and mine clearance. But they face several problems: the age of the soldiers (40 years on average) and the language barrier. To communicate with the recruits, who do not speak Spanish, the instructors have the support of translators at all times.

The Ukrainian volunteers are motivated and a few days are enough to develop team spirit. “Five weeks isn't much, but it's all we have,” explains Lieutenant Ángel, who supervises them. “The days are long because they have to assimilate many techniques. And the first week is dedicated to getting in shape, since most of them are not in good physical condition.”

In the ceremony marking the end of their training, each soldier receives a cross blessed at the shrine of Our Lady of Fatima and an image of Saint Michael the Archangel, patron saint of kyiv. A talisman they hope will protect them on the front lines.