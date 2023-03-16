In November last year, Ukraine celebrated the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson, one of its biggest victories so far since the invasion began. For eight months the city was controlled by Russia, until the Ukrainian resistance forced them to withdraw. In this edition of Reporters we visited the area, we learned everything that those who opposed being controlled by their enemy had to go through and what is happening now that the battle has moved to the other side of the Dnieper river.

#Reporters #life #Kherson #withdrawal #Russian #troops