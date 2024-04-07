UNRWA is on the brink of collapse. Since Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the organization has been in the spotlight, accused of collusion with Hamas fighters. Many countries have suspended their financial contributions. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner General of UNRWA, fights heart and soul for the survival of the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees. For a month, our reporters have followed him step by step in his crazy race against time in the United States, the Middle East and Europe, to find the necessary funds to finance the activities and salaries of his thousands of employees. An exceptional 24 minute documentary.

The accusation caused an uproar. At the end of January, Israel claimed that 12 employees of UNRWA – an agency founded under a UN mandate in 1949 – had participated, in one way or another, in the October 7 massacre orchestrated by Hamas, which left almost 1,200 dead in Israel.

Since then, Israeli authorities have been unable to prove the veracity of these accusations. There are several investigations underway. But for the UN agency a race against time has begun.

Following accusations by Benjamin Netanyahu's government, 12 employees of the UN agency were fired. Six countries – including the United States – have suspended their contributions to UNRWA, endangering the financial survival of the UN organization, which manages health, social and educational aid for 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in five countries in the region.

How much money is needed? More than 450 million dollars. In 30 days. The objective is to finance the activities of UNRWA's 33,000 employees and pay their April salaries.





At a time when war rages in the Gaza Strip, UNRWA also has to face the consequences of Israeli bombings which, according to the Hamas government, have already caused the death of more than 33,000 people in the Palestinian enclave, including 177 members of the agency itself.

From Jerusalem to New York, passing through Cairo, Amman, Ramallah, Gaza and Geneva, our reporters followed Philippe Lazzarini, director of UNRWA, into the heart of the storm, between diplomatic ballets, discouragement among teams and promises of hope .