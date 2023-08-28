The world record for cocaine production was reported in 2021, 52 years after former US President Richard Nixon declared the “war on drugs” (War on Drugs). A persecution in which more than a trillion dollars has been invested, millions of deaths and imprisonments. In Colombia, close to half of the inmates are in prison for minor drug offenses and more than 83% of this group is low-income. Impoverished women are the victims of a failed and increasingly contested war on drugs.

