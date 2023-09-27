Now that India is the most populous nation in the world, providing enough jobs for the youth is a major challenge. Since contracts in the private sector do not offer job security, millions of young Indians compete for government jobs as soldiers, station masters or teachers. Although salaries are modest, these positions provide a job for life with some additional benefits…

These public sector jobs are accessible thanks to an annual exam, but competition is fierce. This, in turn, has created a flourishing coaching center industry, particularly in the eastern state of Bihar. Report by France 24’s Sadia Rao and Alban Alvarez.

