The organization of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar caused the arrival of thousands of migrant workers to build stadiums and other infrastructure. These foreigners left everything in search of a better life. But once in Qatar, they often suffered exploitation: unpaid wages, confiscated passports and dire working conditions that several NGOs say led to thousands of deaths. Some migrant workers agreed to speak with our reporters for this special report.

More than 2.5 million foreigners live and work in Qatar. The wealthy emirate uses oil and gas money to attract these workers, who come mostly from East Africa and the Indian subcontinent.

Migrant workers make up 90% of the Qatari population. They were the ones who built all the infrastructure for the World Cup: the airport, the subway, the luxury hotels and, of course, the brand new stadiums.