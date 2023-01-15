In 1985, Argentina created the town of Chaltén, near the border with Chile, to stop a territorial dispute with the neighboring country. Little by little it grew until it became a global attraction for tourists who love nature and mountains. But the village grew to such an extent that the land ran out and a large part of its inhabitants today lives in a precarious situation and in overcrowded conditions. Report by our correspondent in Argentina, Natalio Cosoy.

#Reporters #lack #housing #tourism #affect #Argentine #town #Chaltén