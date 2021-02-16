At the end of 2016, after bitter negotiations and a lost referendum, the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas signed a historic peace agreement. Four years later, the cycle of violence in Colombia has not stopped. The country continues to face attacks against civilians, the murder of local leaders and demobilized ex-combatants. Our reporters met with former members of the FARC who have rebuilt their lives and turned the page on war, aware that this peace is uncertain and difficult.

After the signing of the Peace Accords in 2016, some 13,000 FARC combatants laid down their arms and underwent a process of reintegration into civilian life. Some even formed the Farc political party, which recently changed its name to Comunes.

For two years, the country lived in relative peace. But after the arrival of the government of the current president, Iván Duque, who questioned the pact reached from the beginning of his term, violence increased again.

Former members of the former guerrilla accuse the president of not respecting the agreement signed by Juan Manuel Santos, his predecessor, and blame him for the death of some 250 ex-combatants who have been killed since the signing of the pact.

“During the campaign (from Duque to the Presidency), the promise was to destroy the agreement. Then, it must be recognized, a phase of implementation of the agreement began. But it seems to me that the big problem is that this is a very limited vision”, says Humberto De la Calle, former chief negotiator of the peace process.

Recently, groups of ex-guerrillas have peacefully protested before the authorities to demand more protection, as well as compliance with what was agreed at the end of 2016.

“The agreement has six points that are comprehensive in nature. Comprehensive rural reform, political reform, none of that has been done. The only thing that is being developed halfway is what has to do with the reincorporation of the ex-combatants and they are assassinating us “says Pablo Atrato, a former FARC combatant.

A difficult return to civilian life after laying down his arms

For many ex-guerrillas, reincorporation to civilian life has not been easy. Some have left the jungle and settled in Bogotá, the capital of the country, but their adaptation has been complex due to the few activities to develop, due to their past, an economy in crisis and a society that does not accept them at all.

“The economic and social exclusion leads many ex-combatants to despair. It is a perfect breeding ground for people to justify their return to arms and into hiding,” says José Zamora, one of the ex-combatants.

As part of the agreement, each peace signatory receives a grant of $ 2,400 to carry out a productive project. For this reason, some have set up craft beer or textile factories in association with other ex-combatants.

In August 2019, Iván Márquez, one of the leaders of the former guerrilla, announced his return to the armed struggle. The message increased fear in Colombian society that the country’s violent history will never come to a definitive end.

Recently, the Farc party changed its name to Comunes in an attempt to distance itself from the name of the old armed group, which creates resistance in certain sectors of society. An attempt to break away from those who, despite having signed the pact, decided to take up arms again.

However, many ex-guerrillas continue to believe in peace. Although this seems uncertain and in the midst of a society that does not completely forgive them.