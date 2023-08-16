





18:06 The environmental fight in Colombia despite the bullets. © France 24

According to Global Witness, Colombia is one of the countries where environmental leaders are murdered the most. During the decade from 2012-2022, more than 1,700 were killed worldwide and 322 were in Colombian territory, making this country the deadliest after Brazil. The indigenous populations are the first victims and in dozens of cases there is no investigation or Justice for them. The rich territories in Colombia are coveted by different actors for an infinite number of uses: felling trees, agriculture, coca cultivation, legal and illegal mining. Despite the dangers and lack of protection, defenders of the environment do not give up. Our journalists Margot Loizillon and Lionel Poussery were with the communities to take an x-ray of the environmental struggle, which in Colombia is waged amid pressure, threats and bullets.