Far from the Darien jungle, another of the destinations chosen by Venezuelan migrants is causing pain and victims: the 60 kilometers of sea that separate the Dutch island of Curaçao from the state of Falcón in Venezuela. According to the Venezuelan Red Cross, since 2015, some 600,000 people have fled. Venezuelan migrants who survive the sea crossing must then face slow immigration processes, arbitrary detentions, and deportations. Our reporters were there.

