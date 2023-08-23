Belgium has been facing an asylum crisis for several months. The associations ask for more resources, especially for unaccompanied foreign minors (MENA) that 75% come from Afghanistan. Belgium lacks tutors to support them despite the fact that it is an obligation imposed by the law of the European country. Our journalist Alix Le Bourdon followed the daily life of two of these guardians in charge of the parental authority of young foreigners.

