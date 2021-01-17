The racial struggle marked 2020 in much of the world. While in the United States the African-American George Floyd died asphyxiated by a police maneuver in Minneapolis, in Rio de Janeiro João Pedro, a 14-year-old youth, died from police shots. This prompted various movements that fight against racism, a deep-rooted scourge in a nation that has a 56% Afro-descendant population.

The Brazilian police are considered the most violent in the world: 17 times more black citizens have died at their hands than in those of the US police.

At the end of 2020, weeks after the death of João Pedro, a person was killed by the action of the security guards of a Carrefour supermarket in the city of Porto Alegre, a fact that generated demonstrations in the establishments of that chain, the which became violent.

“Every 23 minutes a George Floyd dies here in Brazil. But if the Brazilians reacted with the same force as the black movements in the United States, we would be executed, imprisoned. The repression of the State here is so strong that it makes mobilization difficult, ”said Pedro Borges, a journalist who dedicates his work to the racial struggle.

Youth affected by racial injustices

Much of Brazil’s population is descended from the four million Africans who forcibly arrived on the American continent. However, many of their children are unaware that at that time their country was one of the most slave-owning territories in America.

In that country, the teaching of Afro-Brazilian history and culture has been compulsory in schools since 1996. But it is rarely seen in classrooms.

Additionally, the social division has prompted parents of Afro-descendant children to demand more from him due to the situation.

“My husband is black, my son Natan is black, and we feel compelled to ask him to adapt his behavior due to the color of his skin. We ask that you be nicer than usual. We are stricter with him because as he is black, he has to be irreproachable in the eyes of society. It shouldn’t be like that, we are all the same, regardless of our skin color, ”said Denize Roza de Matos, João Pedro’s aunt.

On the other hand, many adolescents report discrimination from the white population of the country.

“One day I was in the park with my sister, my brother and my grandmother. There were some girls, white, playing. So I asked them if we could play with them. They told us: “No, only whites can participate, there is no space for blacks here,” Evelyn, a young Brazilian woman, told the program.

The population is organized to promote changes in society

During the presidential terms of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, the racial issue in Brazil was an important political ally. However, the nation, considered the second largest black community in the world, experiences a setback when it is ruled by an openly racist president.

Jair Bolsonaro, current president of the nation, declared during the campaign that the descendants of slaves “were useless, not even to procreate” and established the slogan “my color is Brazil.”

However, the racial struggle in the largest nation in South America begins to gain ground and takes advantage of any space. During the municipal elections, held in November 2020, for the first time the participation of black candidates exceeded the number of white candidates.

“Racism founded Brazil, we have the opportunity to remake history with black men, black women who come to power. We are here to open the possibility of overcoming social inequalities based on common interests. The entry of the black population into politics is a matter of life and death, ”said Renata Souza, deputy of the state of Rio de Janeiro and candidate for mayor of the city during the campaign.

Although they recognize that much remains to be done, the consolidation of the anti-racist movement in Brazil is already beginning to see results. Brazilian companies began to show solidarity with Afro-descendants and in particular the Carrefour group offered 100 administrative positions for black people.