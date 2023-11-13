Ten years ago, French radio journalists Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon were murdered by a commando of the group Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in the city of Kidal, in northeastern Mali. Since then, the security situation in Africa’s Sahel region has continually worsened. Today, the vast area stretching from Mauritania to Sudan has become a no man’s land for journalists, a black hole for news.

Over the past decade, several countries in the Sahel region (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) have faced a major Islamist insurgency. Western journalists are no longer welcome in the region, especially those from the French press.

But the situation of media professionals in the region is even more critical. Local journalists are on the front line, as they are censored, attacked in their homes or threatened with death through social networks. Today, being a journalist in the Sahel region is one of the most dangerous jobs in the world. But it is the citizens of these countries who suffer the most, since the right to information is a prerequisite for freedom.

This special report describes a dark media landscape in the Sahel region. It is also a tribute to our Radio France International (RFI) colleagues, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, who were murdered ten years ago in Mali, on November 2, 2013. The exact circumstances of their deaths have not yet been fully determined.