Reaching retirement age in the United States is a great challenge. The high cost of living, marked by inflation, and government aid in the form of retirement checks are not enough for older adults to live with dignity. Some consider the possibility of settling in other countries with a lower cost of living, while others are forced to continue working after retirement age or seek help in shelters due to the inability to afford rent.

#Reporters #Swimming #current #precarious #situation #retirees