Sudan has an invaluable archaeological wealth that extends throughout the Nile Valley. However, this heritage, partially ignored by its population, is in danger from various threats, including agriculture, grave robbers and the gold diggers. To avoid the extinction of the inheritance, the Government, with the support of some foreigners, works to sensitize the population and thus save what remains.

Sudan, a nation located in northeast Africa, borders Egypt to the north. However, its pyramids, which were part of Meroe (a city of the ancient kingdom of Kush), are not as famous as those of its neighbor, despite the fact that they were the center of an ancient Nubian dynasty that ruled the territory between the 3rd century BC. . C. and the IV century d. C

For this reason, since the beginning of the 20th century, various archaeologists have been working to understand this civilization of which only 20% of the remains have been discovered.

“The best way to protect an archaeological site like this is not only the barriers, the protections or the cadastral registry. It is above all the communities that are aware of the reason why this type of work is carried out and of the fact that they reappropriate their heritage ”, Marc Maillot, director of the French section of the Sudan Department of Antiquities, told the program.

But heritage is exposed to numerous dangers, in part because anyone can walk inside the ruins and write their name on them. Agricultural workers also destroy spaces to expand their territory and dedicate it to planting.

But the greatest threat is from grave robbers and gold prospectors, who are seduced by the idea of ​​finding valuables, devastating archaeological remains in their wake.

However, thanks to a grant from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Zones (ALIPH), the authorities have developed a pedagogical project to explain to children that the remains must not be destroyed.

The program is based on the translation of a cartoon of which around 20,000 copies will be printed, which will be distributed in schools throughout the country. “I think a job like this will change a lot of things in the minds of children,” said Hatim al-Noor, director of Sudan’s National Antiquities and Museums Authority (NCAM).