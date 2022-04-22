At least three women withdrew their cooperation in the investigation into cross-border behavior by former PvdA MP Gijs van Dijk. The reporters no longer have confidence that the PvdA will handle the investigation properly, they tell NRC† The women cite the election of Attje Kuiken as party chairman on Friday, among other things. According to the women, Kuiken still has a close, friendly relationship with Van Dijk and this would not give them confidence. A spokesperson for Kuiken declined to comment on this accusation.

Van Dijk stepped down as a Member of Parliament in February after several reports were received from the PvdA about “inappropriate behaviour” that made women feel “unsafe”. The PvdA then asked an independent investigation agency to investigate the reports, Van Dijk returned his seat pending the investigation. Now that Lilianne Ploumen has left the House of Representatives, the Electoral Council will ask Van Dijk if he wants to take his seat again. As long as the investigation is ongoing, Van Dijk is not welcome in the PvdA party, Kuiken confirmed on Friday.

The women who no longer want to participate in the research have already made statements to the external research agency Bezemer & Schubad. They informed the agency on Friday that their input may no longer be included in the final report, which was expected shortly. Bezemer & Schubad would not confirm their withdrawal due to the confidentiality of the investigation, but say that anyone who cooperates has the right to withdraw a statement at any time. “If someone withdraws a statement, it cannot be used for the conclusions.” The agency confirms that the ultimate consequence of such a scenario could be that the investigation cannot be completed and the order must be returned.

Bezemer & Schubad says they have spoken to “a wide circle of stakeholders”, so the exact consequences for the investigation remain unclear. A spokesperson for the PvdA party board, who commissioned the investigation, says that the party has no contact with the bureau because of its independence and still assumes “that an investigation report will be available shortly”. “We are awaiting the report before making any further comment.”